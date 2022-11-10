Livestreaming video cameras of county ballot room go dark from crashed app 

Officials say nobody was in the facility at the time

Washoe County officials today said its livestreaming video at the county registrar’s office crashed last night.

The videos were down from about 11:30 p.m. yesterday through about 8 a.m. today.

“All staff had left for the night about 60 minutes earlier and did not arrive back at the office until 7 a.m.,” said Washoe County Public Information Officer Bethany Drysdale. “Connection was restored at 7:53 a.m. the morning of Nov. 10.” Washoe County’s video live stream went dark after hours. Officials said nobody gained access to these areas while the videos stopped working. Image: Youtube screen shot.

Drysdale said security footage of the locations in question showed no staff entered those areas when the livestreaming cameras went down.

“The … cameras are connected to a computer application designed for livestream events,” she said. “They intermittently lose connection with the application. When this has happened before, such as on Election Night when one camera went dark, staff was able to see the disruption and restore it. These cameras are not security or surveillance grade cameras.”

Drysdale added that, according to the Washoe County security administrator, the livestreamed footage was capturing the parking garage, the hallway between the garage and the entry doors to the registrar’s office.

“He has affirmed that no one entered the ballot room or Registrar’s Office during the time that the courtesy livestream was down,” she said. “Staff badge reports have also been pulled to ensure that no one entered the area during that time, with none found.”

Source: Washoe County

