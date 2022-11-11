It may not be brain surgery, but it is brain science

What if you could minimize symptoms of depression, improve memory function or recover from PTSD with just a few sessions at a brain clinic?

It sounds implausible, but according to Jordan Scott, cofounder of Epic Brain Centers in Reno, and Judi Kosterman, cofounder of the Brain Health Leadership Foundation, it’s science.

The clinic, tucked into a nondescript medical office building near St. Mary’s, uses EMBP, an advanced technology created by Dr. Yi Jin and the Brain Health Leadership Foundation. The program employs a technique called brain-wave-guided transcranial magnetic stimulation to improve brain function.

For Scott, a neuro tech physician, it’s personal. In 2013, at age 33, Scott went through treatment with Dr. Jin to address his drug addiction. It took only three sessions before Scott became sober.

Over the years, he had more treatments that addressed what he calls the root causes of his addiction, such as anxiety, depression and impulse control.

After his own experience with EMBP, Scott teamed up with Dr. Jin to open the clinic in Reno, where physicians and technicians work together to use Dr. Jin’s work to help people suffering from a variety of ailments related to the brain.

Every treatment plan is different, but they all start the same.

First, an EEG is used to take a picture of the brain. This is a painless process that allows physicians to discover where the problems are originating. By simply looking at this picture, doctors can tell if depression and anxiety are at play.

In order to get the picture, patients are asked to sit in the dark room with a cap on and relax for about 10 minutes while the EEG is performed.

Often, the diagnoses are affirming, giving reason to exactly what patients have been feeling. Sometimes, it’s more complicated.

In Scott’s example, he needed to address his drug addiction, which is real, but in order to heal, he also had to address what was causing it.

The initial EEG, meeting and plan costs $750 at Epic Brain Centers. EMBP costs are determined after that.

Once the picture is taken and a physician goes over the extensive report, patients can opt to undergo treatment with an individualized plan. The parameters change based on the individual, but typically include multiple sessions of EMBP, or pulse-matching, electromagnetic stimulation.

The list of potential benefits is long and include mood improvements, concentration and focus improvements, better quality of sleep, addiction recovery and more. And patients range from children with autism to older people with Alzheimer’s.

The technology is not unlike other brain treatments conducted across the country with similar clinics also seeing positive results, which adds some additional credibility to the practice.

The testimonials are fascinating to say the least, often suggesting positive results in just a few sessions. You can watch videos on individual journeys on BHLFoundation.org/testimonials.