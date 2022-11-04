Greater Nevada Credit Union launches Greater Giving Donation Drive (sponsored)

All Greater Nevada Credit Union branches are accepting food, clothing and toy donations for families in need beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Dec. 5.

Embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season, all Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) branches will collect donations for those in need on behalf of local nonprofits and the KTVN 2 News Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive.

GNCU asks northern Nevadans to contribute nonperishable foods, new children’s toys, new clothes and hygiene items for this year’s Greater Giving campaign by donating at any GNCU branch beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Dec. 5.

Clothing and toys must be brand new, and not wrapped, to be accepted. Please check expiration dates of food items before donating. The most requested food items for local pantries include, but are not limited to:

Canned meals: stews, soups, spaghetti/ravioli (low-sodium preferred)

Protein: peanut butter, tuna, salmon, chicken, dried or canned beans

Grains: whole grain cereal, oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain pasta

Fruits: canned (packed in 100% juice or light syrup), dried fruit, applesauce (no sugar added), 100% fruit juice boxes

Vegetables: canned (no salt added and/or low-sodium preferred)

Dairy: shelf-stable milk

Kid-friendly snacks: granola bars, popcorn, animal crackers, graham crackers

Baby products: formula, infant cereal, baby food

The team at GNCU will deliver all nonperishable food donations collected at their branches to KTVN’s Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive supporting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Toys, clothes and hygiene items collected will benefit local nonprofits including Advocates to End Domestic Violence, Austin’s House, FISH Social Services For Rural Northern Nevada, Renown Children’s Hospital, and more.

“Our annual Greater Giving campaign is a holiday tradition designed to spread cheer to those in need,” said Wally Murray, President and CEO of the Greater Nevada companies. “Assisting families who are having challenges during the season of joy and hope is another way we deliver on our passion for helping more people Live Greater. As the cost of living has risen dramatically during the past year, many folks are struggling to meet essential living needs, and have next to nothing for holiday spending. Greater Giving is a way that members of Greater Nevada Credit Union can demonstrate their generosity by partnering with us at any of our fourteen branch locations to help ensure the less fortunate in their communities are remembered, and have a reason to celebrate, during this festive season.”

A list of GNCU branch locations and available hours for dropping off donations, is available at GNCU.org/Contact/Locations/Branches.

