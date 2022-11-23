Flu season is here: How to protect yourself and your loved ones (sponsored)

The holidays are here, and while that brings more opportunities for spreading cheer, there are also more chances for spreading the flu virus as people resume travel and gather with family and friends.

Experts from REMSA Health share essential tips to help community members stay healthy this holiday season and prevent the spread of the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated with germs like flu.

Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick with flu like-symptoms.

Get a flu vaccine.

Flu can cause fever, chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

An annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the risk of getting sick and it reduces the risk of spreading it to others. Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza. This includes:

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

Adults 65 years of age and older

Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

For more information on the flu, the flu vaccine or where to get a flu vaccine, please visit ImmunizeNevada.org.

