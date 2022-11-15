Five events this week: Neuroscience, magic and more

Now that election nonsense is over and done with – until two years from now – we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming. This week’s recommended events cover the gamut from magic to learning to a ton of bands coming to town. Visit our calendar for all Reno events and add your own here.

Without further ado, here are five events to check out this week, plus two from our sponsors.

Sponsored: “North Woods Nonsense” by Andrew Ross is now showing at Reno Little Theater. Details.

Sponsored: Grand Opening Reno Children’s Center Autism Therapy Services. Details.

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Journalism with Nevada Humanities presents the 2022 Robert Laxalt Distinguished Writer Beth Piatote. Piatote, a creative writer, playwright and scholar, will speak during the free, public event titled “The Mountain as Genre: Form and Writing from the West.” More. Imagine having a name preceded by the word Lord. And Reverend. And Colonel. And Shock Illusionist. Now imagine having all of these honorifics. We’d like to introduce you to one such person: Lord Reverend Colonel Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry. The self-described “Anti-Conjuror” is in Reno for the Spellbinders Festival, which is chock full of illusionists, to do whatever lord colonel reverend shocker dudes do. It will be magical. And it’s free. Information here. Food for Thought is an aptly named event Thursday at the Laughing Planet near UNR. UNR profs of management, neuroscience and computer science will be on hand for “a free-ranging Q&A with a panel of experts exploring the latest ideas in neuroscience.” Information. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is back for 2022. Organizers have a program “packed full of thought-provoking, funny, entertaining, and informative films centered around the environment, wildlife, and the human spirit.” Expect films, food trucks and fundraising stuff at The Virgil on Saturday. More. The Reno Wine Walk continues downtown. The Riverwalk merchants group hosts the monthly event “where the costumes take center stage” and folks stroll the Riverwalk businesses and sample wine. Details.