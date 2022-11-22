Five events: Things to do with your family

This week’s event calendar doesn’t include some of what you can expect to enjoy this week, like eating too much then napping, eating too much then watching football/parade/holiday movies, or eating too much then eating some more.

Note: If you eat all the leftovers this weekend but are still craving more, check out our roundup of where to find great Thanksgiving-style turkey sandwiches locally.

What this week’s event lineup does include are some family-friendly activities that will get out of the house and away from the pie. Enjoy and have a great Thanksgiving!

Sponsored: Cue the Christmas theater productions. We’re looking forward to Reno Little Theater’s offering which includes a healthy slice of reality. Get tickets early for “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas” by William Missouri Downs. Shows begin Thursday, Dec. 1.

Sponsored: If understated is not your thing, check out the big band sounds of Reno Jazz Orchestra’s Holiday Jazz Jubilee. The one-day event on Dec. 18 is a matinee that features Christmas, Hanukkah and holiday hits performed by the Reno Jazz Orchestra and Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra’s 17-piece band. Get tickets here.

Seniors and adults can pull together a lasting gift for their young family members at Sparks Museum’s LifeScapes, a memoir writing class held twice monthly. In the class, participants will learn how to write, share and publish their life stories. Get details here. The Discovery hosts Family Game Night several times this week and it’s not what you think. Parents and children won’t be playing games, they’ll be making them. This offering from The Shop will provide access to real tools and materials for families to build their own games to take home and play. Practice your ice skating skills before heading out to the holiday rinks – or avoid questionable weather – at Public Skate Night at Reno Ice. This week’s public skate times include Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Bring the family, but consider having the delicate elders watch from the bench. Gear Hut, a local outdoor gear consignment shop, is creating a new day-after-Thanksgiving tradition. The GreenFriday Neighborhood Clean Up on Wells Avenue is a more socially responsible alternative to Black Friday where you can a) avoid being tackled for a TV, b) spend time with family and friends outdoors doing something good for the community and c) scope out local shops to check out on Small Business Saturday. Win – Win – Win. Shop small and local with the Small Business Saturday at 1995 Dickerson event. The event is Saturday, obviously, at this studio artists collective which includes additional items from other local artists. Get details.

