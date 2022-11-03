Everyday angels in the community (sponsored)

Giving back this holiday season – by NV Home and Life Mayer Albright Group / Chase International

Everybody loves to receive an awesome gift this time of the year. The gift represents a thought of love and how much someone means to you. Most people make lists and rank those items they dream of receiving from friends and loved ones. There is nothing wrong with wanting nice items for Christmas, but a proper balance and perspective helps make the receiving that much sweeter. As much fun as it is to open presents, there is something about giving, no matter what time of year, that brings inner joy.

Below are 4 ways to give back to the Reno/Sparks/Carson City area this season.



1) Adopt-A-Child Or Family

The 11th Annual Downtown Angel Tree | Michael’s Deli, 328 S. Virginia St, Reno, NV

Grant a Christmas wish for a local child in need in Downtown Reno. Come to Michael’s Deli and choose a child’s card from the Christmas Tree. Cards go up on the tree on November 26th. The card will give you a little information about a local child in need and the child’s Christmas wish. The children listed on the cards are children living in weekly rent motels in Downtown Reno. There is a $30 spending limit per child.

Available to Adopt: Saturday, November 26th

Return Gifts by: Monday, December 19th

Perk for Donating: $5 gift card toward any deli purchase

Website: www.downtownangeltree.org

Holiday Help | Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, 2680 E. Ninth St., Reno, NV

Every child should be able to enjoy the magic of the holidays. That’s why the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows has Holiday Help. This program provides gifts and much-needed items during the holidays to local Club families in need. Each year the program matches dozens of families in Reno, Sparks, and Fernley with generous adopters who provide toys, clothing, and household supplies.

Most families that receive help through this program are Club families on a minimal income. We also help families experiencing homelessness/housing insecurity. The children range in age from 5-18. To know each family’s individual needs, they go through a pre-screening process before their application is approved for the Holiday Help program.

To adopt a Reno-Sparks family: Email Dina Ciarlo at [email protected]

Website: www.bgctm.org/get-involved/holiday-help

Angel Tree Adopt-A-Family | Salvation Army, 1931 Sutro St, Reno, NV

Adopt-A-Family allows you to directly support a family that signed up for Christmas Assistance. This program not only gives gifts to the children in the family, it asks that you give a gift for the entire family to enjoy. Additionally, the program asks that you help by providing a Christmas dinner. The estimated average cost to adopt a family of 4 is $200.

To Adopt-A-Family: 775-688-4555

[email protected]

Website: www.reno.salvationarmy.org/reno/angel-tree

Kiwanis Bike Program | 5305 Mill St., Reno, NV

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program partnered with the Kiwans Club of Downtown Sparks Bike Program for the holiday season to provide kids and adolescents upcycled bikes with a helmet. Donate $30 for a child’s bike and helmet or $60 for an adolescent bike and helmet and the Kiwanis Club will deliver bikes to The Salvation Army on your behalf.

Donate online today at: www.kiwanisbikes.org/salvation-army-angel-tree.html

For questions: 775-337-1717

[email protected]

Adopt-A-Family | The Children’s Cabinet, 1090 S. Rock Blvd., Reno, NV

The holidays can be a challenging time for many. To help make the season a little brighter for children and families, The Children’s Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Family program matches families with individual and corporate donors who provide gifts and gift cards for the holidays.

To Adopt-A-Family: Gilly Quinn 775-856-0347

[email protected]

Website: www.childrenscabinet.org/how-you-can-help/adopt-a-family

Holiday with a Hero | Carson City Sherriff Office, 911 E. Musser St., Carson City, NV

Holiday With a Hero, a partnership between the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Fire Department and the Carson City School District, helps underprivileged children in Carson City have a proper Christmas. The program pairs first responders and other community volunteers with students in the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program for an annual Christmas shopping spree. Students who qualify for the program live in cars, campgrounds, motels or double up with other families.

Local fire, police, medical and military leaders guide the students through the store to spend their money on gifts for the students and their families. The gifts are then wrapped and shipped back to the student’s school.

For this program, you are donating monetarily to a family via check which gets dispersed into Walmart Gift Cards.

To Donate: www.holidaywithahero.com

Operation Stocking Stuffer | Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, 500 E. Fourth St., Reno, NV

Every October and November, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects donations of pre-made Christmas stockings and stocking stuffers. In December, stockings are distributed to parents in our community to give to their children. Last year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada distributed nearly 2,000 stockings!

What is needed: Pre-filled stockings for boys and girls ages 0-18 with a value of $20. Stockings can be filled with toys, books, toiletries, gift cards, games, etc. Teens love gift cards!

Don’t want to shop? Cash donations are gladly accepted, or you can shop from home on our Amazon Smile Operation Stocking Stuffer Wish List: Amazon Wish List.

Where To Donate: Drop off pre-filled stockings, stockings, and stocking stuffers at our St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores in Reno and Sparks Mon.-Sun. from 8:00am-1:00pm. We are accepting these donations through early December.

On-line donations: www.ccsnn.org/pages/donate

2) Be Santa To A Senior

You can adopt a senior this holiday season through Be Santa To A Senior. This is an organization that helps you find a giving tree in local senior care homes. There are over 25 listed in our area. Type in your zip code and head to the location nearest to you.

Here are some of the places participating in adopt-a-senior:

Arbors Memory Care | 775.331.8875

Cascades of the Sierra | 775.424.5400

Caughlin Athletic Club | 775.747.6006

Downtown Vision Center | 775.322.4061

Home Instead Senior Care | 775.229.7033

Summit Smiles | 775.825.8463

Umpqua (Multiple Locations) | 775.746.9800 or 775.343.7780 or 775.853.2050

Whole Foods, Reno | 775.852.8023

Website: www.beasantatoasenior.com

3) Donate To A Food Bank, Collection Or Box

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Food donations from caring community members are an essential part of fighting hunger in our community.

What to donate:

Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)

Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans

Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta

Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes

Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)

Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk

Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers

Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food

Please note – food items donated through food drives should be non-perishable and non-expired. Please DO NOT donate home-made food, food in glass containers, or any food that has been opened or is unlabeled.

Where to donate:

Goodwill Donation Center on Oddie Blvd., Wingfield, Lemmon Drive, or Smithridge Drive

Rail City Garden Center

Sundance Books & Music

Pitts Orthodontics

Washoe County Senior Center on 9th Street

Custom Ink (Sparks – Legends location)

Ceramic Tile Center Stonework & Design

Smith’s on Baring Blvd.

KTVN Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive | Friday, December 9 | 6am-6pm

Join KTVN for the 30th anniversary of the KTVN Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive and help us to brighten the holiday season for thousands in our community. Drop off your non-perishable food donations at any of the three collection locations. This is the easiest food drive of all to participate in because we won’t even ask you to get out of your car! Drive up, pop the trunk or let us know where the food is, and our helpful volunteers will unload it for you!

Locations:

Grand Sierra Resort | 2500 E 2nd Street, Reno

Governor’s Mansion | 606 Mountain St, Carson City

Carson Valley Inn | 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden

The Karma Box

The Karma Box project is a community initiative that allows people to give non-perishable food, first aid, and toiletries to those in need. The Karma Box Project people can donate year-round.

There are several boxes located around Northern Nevada, you can find a box close to you:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/view?mid=1twaD5_Ft7FHwcl6HIFta06T2IZUgOxMt&ll=39.26432912524418%2C-119.61751014536084&z=10&fbclid=IwAR3mJWqo7yHjwuu4H0WmUhm1pF2i34l6zbcK7RD7zAR1cdGdogjAQY5-yTk

4) Volunteer At A Soup Kitchen

We Care Volunteers | 1905 E. 4th St., Reno, NV

This organization provides a home-cooked meal, Tuesday – Thursday nights 6:30-7:45 PM for the homeless and working poor of the Reno/Sparks community. They serve anywhere from 150-300 meals per night. We Care Volunteers encourage church, community and school groups along with the general public to join in to serve, and to provide a side dish or dessert, etc. to round out the meal. To get volunteer information email: [email protected]

Website: www.nevadavolunteers.org/listing-item/we-care-volunteers/

Reno Sparks Gospel Mission | 355 Record St., Reno, NV

Each year the Gospel Mission serves over 475,000 free meals to homeless and needy people across the Northern Nevada community. They work with individuals, families, churches, and schools to supply food from our community pantry to those who are in need.

For volunteer or donation information call (775) 323-0386, Ext. 11.

Website: www.rsgm.org/volunteer

St. Vincent’s Dining Room | 325 Valley Rd., Reno, NV

St. Vincent’s Dining Room in Reno welcomes all who are hungry in our community. The dining room serves a free hot cafeteria-style lunch, Monday through Saturday, to over 500 people each day. They are always looking for volunteers

For volunteer or donation information call (775) 329-5363.

Website: www. ccsnn.org/pages/dining-room

