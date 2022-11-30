Come on in to Old Granite Street Eatery

Housed in a small building on Sierra Street, just across from the Pioneer Center and courthouse parking lot, Old Granite Street Eatery is a quaint and cozy establishment that feels like a friend’s house. Tall booths offer privacy for small parties and a communal table and bar are available to those that didn’t make a reservation ahead of time.

The menu is easy, with comfort food ranging from pasta to burgers, and a new chef (the previous owner of Hidden Bistro) has recently joined the ranks.

I can’t stress enough how inviting Granite Street feels on a cold evening as you usher yourself into the warmth of the classic brick building. It’s just about impossible to miss, too, with the name of the restaurant emblazoned across the front.

A long list of cocktails provides everything from whiskey-based tea to an old fashioned finished with grenadine. You can score just about anything from the full bar, from signature drinks to a glass of house red, a perfect way to start off a dinner with friends. This time of year, we’re also eyeing the picture-perfect hot chocolate, served in clear glass with a generous helping of whipped cream.

The staff is friendly and eager to help, which can come in handy when trying to choose dinner from the delicious menu (which changes frequently, we might add). Entrée salads are always a good look, stacked high with appetizing produce and your choice of protein.

When it’s chilly out, a salad may not, however, warm your bones the same way a naan chicken sandwich will, layered with warm chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, melted cheese, a generous serving of sliced avocado and special sauce.

While seasonal offerings offer constant updates, you can always depend on a hearty brunch with chicken and waffles, pancakes and eggs Benedict, as well as a long list of burgers. The menu doesn’t feel fancy; instead, it’s accessible American cuisine best described as comfort food.

Most dishes come with your choice of side, including crispy waffle-cut sweet potato fries and flavorful garlic parmesan fries. If you’re looking for a more healthful option, a side salad is also there.

Once you’ve wrapped up, try not to miss dessert, whether it’s served on a plate or in a glass. Post-dinner coffees and cocktails offer a chance to stay in the living room-esque dining hall even if you choose to skip the sweet stuff.

Old Granite Street Eatery is open seven days per week, with hours that accommodate 10 a.m. brunches, lunch everyday and dinner service until 8 or 9 p.m. If you’re not convinced yet, head over to Instagram @granitestreeteatery for more mouth-watering photos.

Details 243 S. Sierra Street, Reno, Nev. 89501

775-622-3222

Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Website