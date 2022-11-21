Catholic Charities seeking Christmas stocking donations for children in need (sponsored)

Operation Stocking Stuffer in full swing

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is collecting Christmas stockings for children who may not be receiving other gifts this holiday season. Please join us in helping parents provide a little joy to their children this Christmas season. Through the help of generous donations, Catholic Charities aims to provide more than 1,400 stockings to children served by Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada in Washoe County and across Northern Nevada.

Catholic Charities is asking for the community’s help to fulfill the stocking needs. Get creative and donate a pre-filled Christmas stocking for children ranging in age from infants to 18, make a donation by visiting the website, mailing a cash donation to Catholic Charities or shopping the organization’s wish list on Amazon Smile.

Each stocking should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, toiletries, treats, books, games, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items. Stockings will be gender specific for the following age groups: infants up to one year of age, 2, 3-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-18. All stockings should be labeled with intended age and gender.

Drop off pre-filled stockings, stockings, and stocking stuffers at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores in Reno and Sparks Mon.-Sun. from 8:00am-1:00pm. Donations are being accepted for this event through December 9, 2022.

Cash and check donations to help fund the purchase of additional stockings can be made by visiting the website or mailed to: CCNN, PO Box 5099 Reno, NV 89513.

For more information on Operation Stocking Stuffer 2022, visit https://ccsnn.org/pages/operation-stocking-stuffer

For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, visit https://ccsnn.org/

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Battle Born Housing Plus, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 40,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.