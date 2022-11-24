24/7 online tutoring offered to Washoe Schools students

Washoe County schools students this week gained access to a new online tutoring service that’s available around the clock to provide academic support. Paper is a platform that connects sixth through 12th graders to an online chat with a tutor for one-on-one instructional support.

“This is a game-changer for our students,” said Joe Ernst, the district’s chief accountability officer. “Whenever they need help with their homework in any class offered by WCSD, qualified tutors are standing by to provide on-demand, unlimited assistance and feedback. Our students and staff members are learning to use this simple but vital resource, and we believe it will help our students find even more academic success going forward.”

Academic recovery has been a focus for the school district for the past two years as students face learning loss from disrupted classroom time during the pandemic.

Teachers and school administrators will have access to the program to monitor tutoring sessions and student work.

District officials said students can log in to Paper through the Clever online portal. Within the program they’ll be able to get help learning concepts, improving writing skills or finishing homework assignments. The tutoring is also offered in several languages, including English, Spanish, French and Mandarin.

Career and college support is also available.

“For our high school students who are pursuing higher education and applying to colleges, Paper offers access to feedback from college admissions experts who may review their personal essays,” Ernst said. “High school students who are entering the workforce may work with Paper instructors to review their cover letters and resumes. Paper truly offers invaluable support to students at every grade level, regardless of their abilities and needs.”

Source: WCSD