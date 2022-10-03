Vistage honors Rob Gaedtke with 2022 Leadership Award (sponsored)

Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of integrated marketing agency KPS3, is the recipient of a 2022 Leadership Award by Vistage, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses.

The Vistage Leadership Award celebrates a member’s enduring excellence in leadership, recognizing the discernible impact they’ve had on their business, Vistage group and community.

“As my longest-term member of my CEO peer group, I’ve had the pleasure of watching Rob grow personally and professionally through his engagement with his fellow members and his team,” said Chuck Alvey, chair of Vistage. “His dedication to developing his team, generating new opportunities, fostering an exceptional culture that puts people first and helping fellow Vistage members do the same for their companies is nothing short of inspirational. His compassion and drive are extraordinarily well balanced. Rob has an uncanny ability to be both incredibly creative and amazingly analytical at the same time – rare dual qualities in any leader.”

Gaedkte sets the vision for KPS3 and empowers a team of 62 people to achieve it. He started at KPS3 as a junior production artist, and in 2010 rejoined the team as an owner and vice president of creative services, significantly increasing the agency’s skill set and service offering in digital marketing. He was named president and CEO in 2015.

Since taking the helm, Gaedtke has more than doubled revenue, has diversified and grown the company’s service offerings and expanded reach both regionally and nationally. He has instituted a best-in-class benefits package for employees and has helped support emerging leaders at KPS3 with their growth and development.

Gaedtke is a long-time board member of the Children’s Cabinet, and is the past chair of the board of trustees. He is a recipient of an array of awards, including the Reno Gazette-Journal “Twenty Under 40” and American Advertising Federation (AAF) Reno’s “Ad Person of the Year.” He earned his Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno with an emphasis in advertising and a minor in marketing.

“I joined Vistage with the intention of growing as a leader and a business owner,” said Gaedtke. “What I have gained from the other members, from the speakers and from the chair has been so much more than that. To receive a leadership award from a group of people I admire so deeply means the world to me.”

In 2018, KPS3 Holdings purchased a building in downtown Reno and located its headquarters, and in 2022, the agency announced two additional shareholders to the team bringing the ownership to six employees. KPS3 has been on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years and has been recognized as a top “Best Places to Work” six times.

For more information on KPS3, visit kps3.com. For more information on Vistage, visit vistage.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.