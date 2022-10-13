Home > News > Politics > Election 2022 > VIDEO: November candidates Eddie Lorton, Stavros Anthony speak at Chamber forum
Election 2022FeaturedNewsPoliticsVideos

VIDEO: November candidates Eddie Lorton, Stavros Anthony speak at Chamber forum

By ThisIsReno
Eddie Lorton holds a campaign sign near the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office on June 10, 2020 during the primary election. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno

Candidates for local and state offices have been participating in a series of candidate forums in September and October hosted by the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. 

The events, open only to chamber members, give each candidate 15 minutes to share information about themselves and their policy ideas, and another 15 minutes to take questions from attendees. They aren’t debates, Chamber officials said, but are a chance for people to learn about the candidates. 

Each session is an hour long, featuring either two candidates or one candidate and a presentation on a policy topic.

Stavros Anthony, who’s running for Lt. Governor, and Eddie Lorton, running for Reno Mayor, were featured at the Sept. 22 forum. Watch the replay in the video below. 

This Is Reno is the Official Media Sponsor of the Chamber’s Candidate Forums.

Election 2022

This Is Reno is focused on the mayoral, city and county races for the 2022 election.

