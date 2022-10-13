VIDEO: November candidates Eddie Lorton, Stavros Anthony speak at Chamber forum

Candidates for local and state offices have been participating in a series of candidate forums in September and October hosted by the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

The events, open only to chamber members, give each candidate 15 minutes to share information about themselves and their policy ideas, and another 15 minutes to take questions from attendees. They aren’t debates, Chamber officials said, but are a chance for people to learn about the candidates.

Each session is an hour long, featuring either two candidates or one candidate and a presentation on a policy topic.

Stavros Anthony, who’s running for Lt. Governor, and Eddie Lorton, running for Reno Mayor, were featured at the Sept. 22 forum. Watch the replay in the video below.

