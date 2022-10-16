Home > News > Politics > Election 2022 > VIDEO: Chamber forum features Spiegel, ranked choice voting supporters
Election 2022FeaturedNewsPoliticsVideos

VIDEO: Chamber forum features Spiegel, ranked choice voting supporters

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno Published: Last Updated on
Washoe County Registrar of Voters. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Candidates for local and state offices have been participating in a series of candidate forums in September and October hosted by the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. 

The events, open only to chamber members, give each candidate 15 minutes to share information about themselves and their policy ideas, and another 15 minutes to take questions from attendees. They aren’t debates, Chamber officials said, but are a chance for people to learn about the candidates. 

Each session is an hour long, featuring either two candidates or one candidate and a presentation on a policy topic.

Ellen Spiegel, who’s running for state controller, spoke at the Sept. 29 forum. Supporters of ranked choice voting gave a presentation as well. Watch the replay in the video below.


This Is Reno is the Official Media Sponsor of the Chamber’s Candidate Forums.

Election 2022

This Is Reno is focused on the mayoral, city and county races for the 2022 election.

Read more election coverage

Related Stories

ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed

VIDEO: November candidates Eddie Lorton, Stavros Anthony speak at Chamber...

Right wing mailer not based on data and facts (opinion)

Members of Nevada senate candidate’s family endorse opponent

Stop dark money politics, Democrats are closer (opinion)

Democratic secretary of state candidate warns election denying opponent ‘will...

%d bloggers like this: