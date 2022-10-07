The Nevada State Railroad Museum to hold Harvest Train event (sponsored)

Family friendly event with games, train rides and pumpkins supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“The Harvest Train event is a popular event for families to spend a part of their day at the Museum celebrating Fall supporting the Nevada State Railroad Museum with a train ride on one of our historic locomotives, enjoying family activities and picking a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch,” said Dan Thielen, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Event goers are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Tickets are available at the museum the day of and will not be sold in advance. Tickets include museum admission and unlimited train rides.

Ticket Prices are:

$15 for adults

$10 for ages 12-17 and Museum members

$5 for ages 4-11

Free for ages 3 and under

Standard museum admission and train fares will be available as well. For more information, please visit the https://carsonrailroadmuseum.org/events/harvest-train/

