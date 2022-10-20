Stewart Indian School will be open Saturday October 29 as part of Nevada Day festivities (sponsored)

Alumni of the school are asked to bring in memorabilia to be added to the collection

Visitors coming to Carson City for Nevada Day for parade and other activities are encouraged to visit the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum (SISCC&M) on Saturday, October 29. The cultural center and museum will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The SISCC&M, set on the site of a former federal boarding school for Native American children, tells the story of the students and people who lived and worked at the facility, in operation from 1890 to 1980.

Stewart alumni are also asking their fellow alumni to bring in personal Stewart memorabilia or photos to the school to donate or photos to be scanned. These items will be entered into the archive. The SISCC&M’s administration is offering prizes for oldest item or photo. The prize is a copy of the book Assimilation, Resilience, and Survival: A History of the Stewart Indian School, 1890-1980 by Samantha Williams.

“Alumni, we are asking for your help to donate your Stewart memorabilia, copy your historical photos, and visit the museum,” Linda Eben Jones, Northern Paiute, Stewart School Alumni-Class of 1966, and volunteer at the Cultural Center & Museum said.

Visitors can experience the school with the following activities:

The SISCC&M with static displays of Stewart’s 90-year history as well as student art produced when the school was open, a storytelling room, and the Research Room has archival documents, photographs, and publications.

Current exhibit in the Great Basin Native Artists Gallery is Dancing for the Earth, Dancing for the People: Pow Wow Regalia and Art of the Great Basin, which is a display of contemporary pow wow dance regalia, photography, mixed media sculpture, Great Basin beadwork, digital graphic design and more. This exhibition was curated by Melissa Melero-Moose (Fallon Paiute/Modoc), founder of Great Basin Native Artists Collective.

Outside on the grounds, visitors can walk the .6 mile trail with a map and recorded audio tour connected via cell phone with recordings that describes the buildings and the history.

There is also a Rock Scavenger Hunt which allows visitors to explore the school’s buildings built in the 1920’s by Stewart students and Hopi stonemasons. The hunt was designed by Jonathan Price, former state geologist.

The gift shop will also be open. They sell unique items made by local Native artists. The store takes cash and checks only.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.