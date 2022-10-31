Sideshows busted over the weekend, again

Local law enforcement agencies over the weekend made nine arrests and handed out 46 tickets during another two-night operation to combat illegal sideshows in the region. Five vehicles were also towed.

The effort is part of the zero tolerance stance on sideshows, which have increased in size and frequency in recent months.

Reno Police worked with the Nevada State Police and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office R.A.V.E.N. to target the sideshows. A number of areas of the community were staffed with teams of officers on both Friday and Saturday nights.

On Friday, Oct. 28, officers made 33 traffic stops near the 1100 block of Trademark Drive in south Reno. Among the arrests were two for DUI and four for reckless driving.

Another sideshow took place Saturday night, Oct. 29, on Innovation Drive, also in south Reno.

RPD said residents can contact the department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 to report information on illegal sideshows, or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

