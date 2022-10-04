Schieve, Ford kick off Chamber candidate forums (video)

Candidates for local and state offices have been participating in a series of candidate forums in September and October hosted by the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

The events, open only to chamber members, give each candidate 15 minutes to share information about themselves and their policy ideas, and another 15 minutes to take questions from attendees. They aren’t debates, Chamber officials said, but are a chance for people to learn about the candidates.

Each session is an hour long, featuring either two candidates or one candidate and a presentation on a policy topic.

The series kicked off Sept. 8 with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. Watch the replay in the video below. (We recommend turning your volume up as portions of the video are hard to hear.)

