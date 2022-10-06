Safe Embrace partners with local businesses to craft specials during domestic violence awareness month (sponsored)

Find “Love Should be Sweet” drinks, desserts, and more at participating locations throughout October

Safe Embrace, a non-profit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence, has partnered with Yelp to create a map of participating local businesses to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a collection of purple specials at bars, restaurants, and more. The campaign, entitled “Love Should Be Sweet,” aims to bring awareness to the community about domestic violence and the resources available for victims.

“With this campaign, we are hoping to raise community awareness about the reality of domestic violence, as well as what support systems are available for victim-survivors,” says Michelle Brister, Program Manager

Partner businesses have created a special purple menu item and have the option to donate a portion of the proceeds to Safe Embrace, but it is not required to participate. Safe Embrace encourages patrons to wear purple and share photos on social media with the tag #loveshouldbesweet. Specials will be available for the entire month of October. A map of all participating businesses is available on Yelp, or at:

“We also want to extend our gratitude to the Grand Sierra Resort, which is turning the lights purple on October 20th,” says Brister. “Not only will they be lighting up all the exterior lighting in purple, but employees will be able to purchase a purple ribbon to show their support and all proceeds are being donated to Safe Embrace.”

Safe Embrace not only provides the only shelter in Northern Nevada for victims of domestic violence, but they also assist with legal advocacy, transitional housing, therapy sessions, transportation, kids’ club programs, and pet housing. In addition to the Love Should be Sweet Campaign, they are hosting a survivor’s dinner on October 19th. Those interested in donating to their cause can do so at: https://www.yelp.com/collection/G9VouCC20HvcyFd4GHni0g/Love-Should-be-Sweet-2022-Paint-Reno-Purple-in-October-to-raise-awareness-for-Domestic-Violence

