RTC shares McCarran improvement recommendations

The Regional Transportation Commission this week released draft recommendations for improvements to the 23-mile McCarran Boulevard that loops around Reno and Sparks. The recommendations were made after months of studies and input from the community.

Now, the agency is asking for another round of community input on the plan.

Three maps posted to the RTC website show the proposed improvements to the road, including updates to more than a dozen intersections.

Other changes suggested include adding lanes in Sparks between Pyramid Way and El Rancho Drive, in west Reno between Interstate 80 and Plumb Lane, and in south Reno from Plumas to Lakeside and Airway Drive to Longley Lane. Lanes could be reduced in the area near Meadowood Mall.

A number of multimodal options are being considered. The recommendations include bike lanes – buffered and unbuffered – additional sidewalks and protected shared use paths.

A final report is planned for release this winter. The community can provide comment on the draft recommendations through Nov. 30 by emailing [email protected] or by calling (775) 335-1901.