Road closures begin today for Stead sewer work

Traffic changes in Stead began today, Wednesday, Oct. 12, for Reno’s sewer capacity project and will continue through spring of next year.

City officials this week said Stead Boulevard from Lear Boulevard to North Virginia Street will be down to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project. A portion of Lear Boulevard, between Moya and Stead boulevards, will be open for business access only from Oct. 17-22.

This sewer capacity project was approved by the City Council to increase capacity for the city’s sewer system in the North Valleys. About 9,600 feet of new sanitary sewer pipe will be installed in the project area.

Officials said drivers should allow for extra drive time in the construction area. Lane closure and detour information is online at Reno.gov/road-closures.

Source: City of Reno