Renown hires new CEO

Renown Health has hired healthcare executive Dr. Brian Erling as its new president and CEO. Erling will assume the role Nov. 14 and replace interim president Sy Johnson and interim CEO Dr. Thomas Graf.

Brian Erling, MD, MBA

Erling will take the helm at Renown following a tumultuous year that saw the hospital and healthcare system. Over the past 12 months Renown’s credit rating was downgraded after millions of dollars in losses was reported, there were multiple staffing changes at the leadership level, former CEO Tony Slonim was fired and employee turnover and complaints were plentiful.

Erling is moving to Reno from the Denver area where he spent more than 20 years as a healthcare leader at non-profit hospitals, medical practices and health care companies. His most recent positions have been as CEO, chief medical officer and chief clinical officer for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, a healthcare system that includes 17 hospitals and 21,000 caregivers.

“Dr. Erling is a collaborative and relational leader who brings a depth of experience to Renown Health and to our community,” said Adam Kramer, chair of Renown Health’s Board of Directors.

“He is a healthcare executive focused on clinical quality and safety, an approachable servant-leader who inspires others with emotional intelligence and relationship skills; and a seasoned strategist with experience and discipline around healthcare operations, finance and a proven ability to advance performance.”

In addition to a medical degree, Erling also has a masters in business administration.

Source: Renown