REMSA Health promotes Vanessa Coyle to Director of Care Flight Operations (sponsored)

REMSA Health and Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, have promoted Vanessa Coyle to Director of Care Flight Operations.

In her new role, Coyle will report to Barry Duplantis, Interim CEO, and will oversee Care Flight critical care operations. Coyle made significant contributions to the Care Flight division after being promoted to the role of operations manager in May 2022.

“We are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion for Vanessa,” said Duplantis. “We look forward to her continued success in this role, and her stellar leadership and service to the organization and communities served by Care Flight.”

Coyle has been with the organization nearly 20 years, having joined REMSA Health as an AEMT in 2003 and has grown her career from a ground paramedic into critical care operations leadership. She brings close to two decades of EMS experience to her role, in which she provides day-to-day oversight and resource management for a critical care air and ground transport program. In addition to continuing her work as a clinician, Coyle collaborates with requesting agencies and first-response partners. She is licensed as a paramedic in Nevada and California and holds a variety of advanced out-of-hospital healthcare certifications. In 2019, Coyle was selected as a Nevada Star of Life honoree.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, Community Paramedics, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation.

