Primaries for all Nevadans (opinion)

Submitted by Tom Stewart

I was privileged to run for a seat in the Nevada State Assembly in 2018. The race was a primary-only election because only one party had candidates in the race.

While campaigning, I was shocked to learn that many voters with whom I spoke could not vote for any of us, let alone for me. The reason is because they were registered as non-partisans or registered with another party.

The more I looked in to this, the more disheartened I became. I was surprised to learn that the largest block of voters in Nevada are non-partisan, and many whom I spoke with did not know that they could not participate in the primary election.

It seems to me that all voters should have the right to vote in a primary, regardless of party affiliation.

On this November’s ballot, Question 3 proposes to solve this problem by creating open primaries in Nevada. If passed, the way elections will work is very simple. Everyone will receive the same ballot regardless of party. The top five in each race will advance to the general election where the voter will then be able to rank their favorite candidates.

Ranked Choice Voting will ensure that your vote always stays with you. It will also give third parties a chance to succeed.

I began working with Nevadans for Election Reform with Doug Goodman and with Nevada First Voters to help support this initiative. By joining this effort and by voting yes on Question 3 you’ll be helping to include everyone in the voting process.

Tom Stewart is a local business owner in Reno for 40 years.

Submitted opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of This Is Reno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article or letter to the editor here.