PHOTOS: Fall colors coming to Reno area

Fall colors are just starting to show in the Reno area. This Is Reno photographer Ty O’Neil visited the Galena Creek and Reno Riverwalk areas to capture a few photos of early fall in the region.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.