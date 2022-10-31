Home > Events > PHOTOS: Día de los Muertos celebration on Wells
PHOTOS: Día de los Muertos celebration on Wells

By ThisIsReno
Children dancing as part of the 2022 Día de los Muertos celebration in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 30, 2022. Image: Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Reno’s Día de los Muertos celebration returned to Wells Avenue and Pueblo Street this year with dancers, live music, exhibits and ceremonial altars. The event drew crowds of locals, and public figures including Nevada’s Latina U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. She explained to This Is Reno what Día de los Muertos means to her.

Check out photos from the festivities by Cesar Lopez

