PHOTOS: Bar crawling with zombies

Thousands of people turned out Saturday night for the 2022 Reno Zombie Crawl in downtown Reno. The crawl featured dozens of local bars and hundreds of drink specials for a $10 ticket.
According to the official social media page the event was “Named by USA Today as one of the 10 Best costumed Halloween Parties in the Nation” and by “Redbook as the best way to celebrate Halloween in all of Nevada.” It’s become a sort of Reno Halloween tradition.
A crowd gathered under the Reno arch for a group photo to kick the event off at 8 p.m. and participants received commemorative memorabilia for the event. Featuring “no last call,” the crawl continued late into the night as costumed party-goers enjoyed access to almost 40 participating venues.
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.
