PHOTOS: Bar crawling with zombies

By Eric Marks
The 2022 Zombie Crawl in downtown Reno on Oct. 22, 2022. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Thousands of people turned out Saturday night for the 2022 Reno Zombie Crawl in downtown Reno. The crawl featured dozens of local bars and hundreds of drink specials for a $10 ticket.

According to the official social media page the event was “Named by USA Today as one of the 10 Best costumed Halloween Parties in the Nation” and by “Redbook as the best way to celebrate Halloween in all of Nevada.” It’s become a sort of Reno Halloween tradition.

A crowd gathered under the Reno arch for a group photo to kick the event off at 8 p.m. and participants received commemorative memorabilia for the event. Featuring “no last call,” the crawl continued late into the night as costumed party-goers enjoyed access to almost 40 participating venues.

