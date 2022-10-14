Peckham Lane closed next week

Peckham Lane from Virginia Street to Baker Lane will be closed starting next week to wrap up construction on a paving and street rehab project.

Regional Transportation Commission officials said the closure will take place Monday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Business access to Reno Town Mall at the Atlantis will be available. Other traffic will be rerouted along Moana Lane to the north or Redfield Parkway to the south. Officials said the intersection at Peckham and Baker lanes will also be closed at times during the construction.

The $2.6 million Peckham Lane project includes repaving the roadway, replacing sidewalks, curbs and ramps, and upgrading the traffic signal at Baker Lane.

