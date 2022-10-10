Midterm choices are clear (opinion)

Submitted by Jennifer Simeo

The differences in our political parties could not be clearer. While Democrats believe in democracy and voting rights for all, Republican politicians work to unravel it, passing laws to disenfranchise Black people, promoting the Big Lie, refusing to concede lost elections, gerrymandering, closing polling places, taking billions in dark money, and packing the Supreme Court to aid in the gutting the Voting Rights Act.

While Democrats protect Social Security and Medicare, Republican politicians plan to end it (yes, end it).

While Democrats pass common sense gun legislation to reduce crime, Republican politicians pass laws making it as easy as possible to buy guns and weapons of war, increasing crime.

Even as law enforcement comes out against these lax gun laws, even as children are slaughtered in their classrooms, Republican politicians have been unmoved. Did you know guns are the #1 cause of death for American children?

While Democrats fully support abortion rights, Republican politicians have made women second class citizens and are planning a national abortion ban (which will override current Nevada law).

While Democrats stand in solidarity with the working class and unions, Republican politicians serve only one class, the morbidly rich.

While Democrats pass laws so well-off folks and corporations pay their fair share in taxes, Republican politicians made it possible for millionaires and billionaires to pay nothing. In fact, the last time they had power, Republicans’ sole legislative priority was passing a tax cut that disproportionately benefited the rich and increased our deficit by trillions, which Democrats are now decreasing.

While Democrats have overseen an economy with record low unemployment, record job growth, and increasing wages, Republican politicians try to convince you they’re better at handling our economy, while offering no plan.

While Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act to lower costs for Americans, including medication costs, Republican politicians unanimously voted against it.

While Democrats passed a law to fund healthcare for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Republican politicians fist bumped each other to celebrate slowing down the legislation (because the cruelty is the point).

While Democrats invest in clean energy, Republican politicians deny climate change at the behest of their Big Oil funders.

While Democrats want a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and have worked in good faith to get bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform passed, Republican politicians have used immigrants and the border for political gain, instilling fear about open borders (no, they are not open), separating immigrant children from their parents, and using asylum seekers as playthings.

While Democrats support public education, Republican politicians ban books and divert tax dollars to unregulated private schools.

While Democrats believe in the separation of church and state in our Constitution, Republican politicians are imposing their warped interpretation of Christianity on us. Hint: it doesn’t include loving your LGBTQ neighbor, feeding the hungry, healing the sick, or caring about the marginalized.

While Democrats have increased law enforcement funding (yes, increased), Republican politicians call the attack on our Capitol that killed police officers “legitimate political discourse,” have called for defunding the FBI, and fully support a man who attempted to overthrow our government and stole our top secrets.

Current Republican politicians pose an existential threat to our country and our future. Please vote accordingly.

Jennifer is a long time Reno resident who graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.

