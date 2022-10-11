Local organizations team up to provide Thanksgiving baskets (sponsored)

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada calls for Thanksgiving food items for those in need

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for “Gathering Together” a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The food drive will be in addition to CCNN’s annual Thanksgiving dinner in partnership with the Nugget.

The Dolan Auto Group has generously purchased all of the turkeys for the baskets to be distributed at Catholic Charities Food Pantries. The organizations are asking for the community’s help to collect the bounty of food to fill at least 1,000 baskets with Instant Potatoes, Boxed Stuffing, Canned Green Beans, Canned Corn, Canned Turkey Gravy, Cornbread Mix, Canned Cranberry or Applesauce, and Pudding Cups. If participants cannot provide the food physically, they can also donate cash of any amount at ccsnn.org to help pay to purchase the items.

“In the past there were many options for securing a food basket at Thanksgiving and this year we see a definite need to provide this additional resource. CCNN will provide these Thanksgiving baskets in addition to the 3,000 baskets we provide for Christmas.” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

CCNN is asking families to pre-register for baskets at. They can do so at www.Tinyurl.com/GatheringTogether

Businesses, civic and service groups, friends and families are encouraged to host a barrel, collect food items and volunteer to put baskets together. CCNN is asking all donations to be dropped off by November 8 so the baskets can be prepared and distributed by Thanksgiving on November 24.

CCNN will be distributing the baskets through their client choice pantries and their main campus pantry. BGCTM will be distributing baskets through their facilities to their families.

If you would like to participate, please contact Director of Mission and Identity, Monique Jacobs at [email protected] or call 775-322-7073 ext. 254.

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Battle Born Housing Plus, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 38,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

