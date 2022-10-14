Internet outage takes down state websites, closes DMV

A fire-damaged fiber connection was found to be the cause of a major internet outage for State of Nevada websites and online services Friday. The outage has forced the closure of all Department of Motor Vehicles offices statewide.

The outage began around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials said there’s no estimate for how long the repair will take.

Attempts to repair the line Thursday night were held due to safety concerns, officials said. The fiber connection affected is near an active rail line.

In addition to websites being down, all state office buildings in northern Nevada have no internet or email access. Some desk phones airlines are down as well.

The outage has not affected state offices in Elko or southern Nevada.

The state’s Department of Administration is providing updates on the outage via Twitter at https://twitter.com/NVDeptofAdm.

Source: State of Nevada