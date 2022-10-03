Five events: Things are dead, kids aren’t in school and we’re still going out

It’s unclear how the coming weekend came to be so packed with live music, but it is. Too many to list in our “five events,” but we can name drop here in the intro: Kid Rock, Gloria Trevi, Sir Mix-A-Lot and Gary Clark Jr. and the Offbeat Music Festival. There are more, but you’ll just have to check below or visit our event calendar for the full list of live music events.

It’s fall break too, so expect to see some kids running around during school hours, unless they’ve all fled to Disneyland or Hawaii like local families are wont to do. Of course local organizations are hosting a number of fall break youth activities to keep the younguns corralled.

Here’s a look at what you may want to check out this week:

SPONSORED: Legion Sports Fest is a three-day mega-muscle competition featuring nine different sports and 2,500 athletes. It’s entertainment and body worship for those who are fitness buffs and those who are just there to ogle. Watch Massive Sports Competitions that will bring the world’s best from IFBB Pro League and NPC bodybuilding, strongman, armored combat, weightlifting, Muay Thai, powerlifting, functional fitness and armwrestling.

SPONSORED: The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce’s series of candidate forums continues this Thursday with secretary of state candidate Cisco Aguilar and a separate discussion on ranked choice voting. The forum is free for Chamber members. Candidates won’t be debating, but will discuss their platforms and take questions.

According to the event description, “Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.” Watch the blood fly starting Friday and throughout October at Good Luck Macbeth Theatre. Details here.

Color and detail combine in a multimedia experience of Vincent Van Gogh’s artwork at the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit. The immersive exhibit practically brings the artist back from the dead with his dreams, thoughts and words driving a narrative set to music, all layered over the visuals. We’ve heard good things.

Galena Creek’s Visitor Center hosts a fall festival with carnival activities Friday and Saturday including food trucks, raffles, live music, games and environmental information. The event proceeds will help to fund the park’s programs and activities. Details here.

Goth metal band In This Moment is on the tail end of their “Blood 1983” tour, which based on the tour photo promises to bring some visual drama to the stage alongside the music. Think: ghostly figures, bloody imagery, grinding guitars and a more edgy version of their predecessor band Evanescence.

“Cool is Dead” at the Shrek Rave at Cargo, and now we’ve seen everything. Organizers say “it’s dumb just come have fun,” so we’re assuming Donkey will be there. It happens Thursday night.