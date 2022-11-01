Five events: The crafts and cultures edition

Perhaps it’s the cooler weather or the slow slide into the holiday giving season, but this week’s events include a lineup of DIY arts and crafts events that’ll result in some rustic gifts for those on your list. Or, they’ll add artistry to your trash bin. It’ll depend on your artistic ability and, in some cases, overcoming a buzz to put brush to canvas.

There’s also a great exploration of cultures at a handful of events – including a trip to Hawaii that starts at the Planetarium. Buckle in.

Sponsored: The Wilbur D. May Arboretum hosts its Fall Bulb Blowout Sale on Nov. 5 with 30 different blends of flowers along with bulb veggies like garlic and onions. All of the bulbs are on sale too, for 25% off.

Sponsored: The grand opening of the Reno Children’s Center Autism Therapy Services is Nov. 15. The brand Autism service provider offers full-day therapy services for children 2 to 6 and after-school skills groups for children up to age 12. The grand opening is free to attend. Learn more.

This one’s a two-fer. Studio 775 Reno is hosting two paint and sip events this week. The first is at The Shore Room inside the Renaissance hotel and will have artists painting two snowmen. The second is “Mystic Deer,” an all skill-level painting hosted at Peavine Taphouse. Patagonia’s repair team is joining forces with UNR’s Makerspace staff to host a “sew a tote bag” session at the Innevation Center in Midtown. Participants will learn to sew their own tote bag while learning how to sew and use the textile lab. Details here. If you didn’t get enough of Día de los Muertos over the weekend in Reno, there’s a second weekend of festivities in Carson City at the Nevada State Museum. The event runs Friday evening and most of the day Saturday with altar presentations, dancing, crafts and traditional music. Details here. Artown’s Encore series continues with South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir. For those who’ve seen the group before, this one’s a no-brainer. For those who haven’t, prepare for a celebration of life and hope. The group’s harmonies and uplifting messages will make your skin tingle. The Fleischmann Planetarium’s Science and Imagination First Friday event is a starlit voyage to Hawaii with live performances and a full-dome planetarium show aboard a Polynesian voyaging canoe.

