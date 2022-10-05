Fall breeze & autumn leaves (sponsored)

October events to welcome fall brought to you by NV Home and Life, Mayer Albright Group / Chase International

Fall is one of the best seasons in the Reno/Tahoe area and the first month of fall has numerous events to enter in the season.

Month Long Events

Fall Festival – Entire Month of October, Andelin Family Farms, 8100 Pyramid Way, Spanish Springs NV

Start the Halloween excitement early with a trip to Andelin Family Farms. The Adventure Farm is open Wednesdays through Saturdays 10 – 6 and was voted in the Top 10 pumpkin patches in the nation! The Adventure Farm has animal exhibits, live music, fresh produce, barnyard activities, rides, and games. The 5-acre corn maze is super fun to explore day and night! Visit the ½ mile haunted corn path for a low-level scare option. Or, if paintball is more your speed, board one of the three Zombie Buses to fight a zombie invasion on the farm.

JUNKEE’S Dark Corner Haunted House, September 30 – October 22 (Fri. and Sat. only) October 27 – 31 (Every Day), 6:30 – Midnight, National Bowling Stadium, 300 N. Center St., Reno, NV

Billed as Reno’s best and scariest, this haunted house is an immersive experience filled with terrifying live actors, jaw dropping special effects, and menacing monsters. Advance tickets bought online are $20. At the door it is $30.

Daily Events

Offbeat Music Festival, October 6 – 8, Various Venues Midtown Reno

Offbeat Music Festival is a 3-day music festival showcasing northern Nevada’s growing music scene. The music festival features 60+ artists consisting of nationally and regionally recognized artists along with the best homegrown musical and artistic talent. Tickets available online.

Wolf Pack Football, October 7, 7:30 p.m. MacKay Stadium, 1664 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV

Saturday, October 7, 2022, kickoff 7:30 p.m. The Pack returns to Mackay Stadium for a home game against Colorado College. Go Pack!

Legion Sports Festival, October 7 – 9, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV

The Legion Sports Fest is a Mega Fitness Expo featuring 9 sports and 2,500 athletes, hundreds of fitness and nutrition vendors, and dozens of fitness celebrities. Athletes will be competing in bodybuilding, functional fitness, weightlifting, armored combat, muay Thai, arm wrestling and various sports. Tickets available online.

Art at the Ark, October 8, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Animal Ark, 1265 Deerlodge Road, Reno, NV

Animal Ark hosts an annual shopping event allowing guests local artists and vendors while visiting the Ark’s collection of animals, which consists of an African Serval, bears, cheetahs, a jaguar, etc.

Annual Fall Bulb Festival, October 8, 10:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m., May Arboretum, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 1595 N. Sierra St. Reno, NV

Your premier location for fall bulbs. Featuring 90,000 Dutch grown bulbs and 147 varieties available to purchase. Experienced gardeners will be on hand to provide growing tips specific for our area. Additionally, start your holiday shopping by purchasing hand made crafts from the 40+ local artists and vendors while listening to live music and enjoying food from a food truck.

Hands ON! Second Saturdays, October 8, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Nevada Museum of Art, 160 W. Liberty St., Reno, NV

Visit the Nevada Museum of Art for a day of fun family activities and free admission for all, sponsored by the Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation. This Saturday, celebrate El Día De Los Muertos.

40th Great Italian Festival, October 8-9, Downtown Reno, beginning at 11 a.m.

During this festival, Downtown Reno becomes Little Italy with street performers, free music on two stages, and plenty of tasty food and drink. Features of the festival include the Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-Off, Pasta Tasting Bowls, Grape Stomping Contest, Italian Farmers Market, and Kiddie Land.

Haunted Hoops at Urban Roots, October 13 – 14, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Urban Roots, 1700 E. 2nd St., Reno, NV

Join us for a spooky night at the farm. Enjoy some tasty food and drinks, make your own potions (herbal teas), construct your own broomstick to fly on using natural materials, and paint some spiders. Take your chances in our haunted house (opens at 7 p.m.) or snag a photo in your amazing costume inside of our photobooth. Fun for all ages. $10 per person, $20 for families, 5 and under free

Lake Tahoe Marathon, October 14 – 16

Over three days Blue Zone Sports presents boutique race where everyone knows your name. Lots to choose from: run the Friday Lakeside Marathon or the spectacular all downhill Nevada Half Marathon. On Saturday choose the Cal-Neva Marathon or the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon and on Sunday you get the 27th Lake Tahoe Marathon or the spectacular downhill Emerald Bay Half Marathon. Plus, much more including the Midnight Express 72-mile Ultra, 4-Person Marathon Relay, 16.4 Miler, the Edgewood 10K, the Super Hero 5K as well as the Kids Free Pumpkin Run. And it all comes with the spectacular scenery of Lake Tahoe with Fall colors and the best aid stations you will ever enjoy. Bring your friends for 3 days of running fun.

Wicked Wine Walk, October 15, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., The Riverwalk District, Downtown Reno

The Riverwalk Merchants present this fun event every third Saturday of the month. For $30 you receive your own wine glass, hand stamp (with photo ID), and access to wine sampling at numerous businesses in the Riverwalk District. Must be 21 years of age to attend event and pets and strollers are not advised.

Wolf Pack Football, October 15, 9:00 p.m., Honolulu, Hawai’i

Saturday, October 15, 2022, kickoff 9:00 p.m. The Pack takes on the Rainbow Warrior in an away game at the University of Hawai’I at Manoa in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Grand Sierra Beer & Chili Festival, October 15, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Grand Sierra Resort, 2500 E. 2nd St, Reno, NV

Savor beer tastings from dozens of local, regional, and national craft beer favorites. In between sips, savor your way through delicious chili samples and other menu specialties from local restaurants. There will be live entertainment and a People’s Choice price for best chili. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

UNR Ski Swap, October 21 – 23, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Fri.) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Sat.) 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Sun.), Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St, Reno, NV

Get outfitted for the season at a fraction of the cost! The UNR Ski Swap features a vast selection of new and used equipment. Everything from boards to boots, skis to snowshoes, clothing, helmets, gloves and more. Save up to 70% on hundreds of items.

Freaks Come Out at Roller Kingdom, October 21, 11:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., Roller Kingdom, 515 E. 7th St., Reno, NV

There will be a costume contest with cash prizes at this 18+ adult skate party. Come skate to tunes played by Reno’s hottest DJs. $20 per person includes skates.

Harvest Festival at Animal Ark, October 22 – 23, 10 – 4:30, Animal Ark, 1265 Deerlodge Rd, Reno, NV

As part of Animal Ark’s behavioral enrichment program, most of the animals at the Ark will receive pumpkins filled with the favorite treats. Watch the enjoyment experienced by the animals when presented with these unique and delicious meals. Throughout each day, pumpkins will be delivered to different animals. Reservations are required for this event. Call 775.970.9111 for reservations. Adults $21; Seniors $19, Children $16.

Reno Zombie Crawl, October 22, Downtown Reno

The Reno Zombie Crawl is one of the Top 10 costumed Halloween parties in the nation, attracting around 15,000 undead to prowl the streets of downtown Reno. Enjoy thousands of dollars’ worth of costume contest prizes and drink specials at over 37 bars, clubs, restaurants, and taverns. $10 to join and cups can be purchased online or at the start location (ReTrac Plaza next to the Reno Arch) on the night of the crawl.

Carson City Ghost Walk, October 22, every half hour between 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Corner of Third and Curry Streets, Carson City, NV

The tours are a spooky and enjoyable way to experience Carson City’s Victorian Era and diverse past. Hear about lingering spirits of the past, haunted, and paranormal stories. These are guided walking tours of the downtown district’s historic homes. Tours depart from the corner of Third and Curry Streets. Tours depart every 1/2 hour and last about 2 hours. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of, kids under 3 free. Tours happen rain or shine. Call (775) 348-6279 to order tickets or get them online.

Pumpkin Palooza, October 22 -23, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Sat.) 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun.), Victorian Square, Sparks, NV

Experience the magic of Halloween with games, prizes, contests, costumes, and more at the largest fall festival in Nevada. Pumpkin Palooza is home to Nevada’s only Pumpkin Derby and Jack-o-Lantern Wall. The event also features affordable and wholesome events for all ages including the Pumpkin Palooza Midway, the Pumpkin Design Studio, the Purple Pumpkin Pursuit, costume photo ops for people and pets, vendors and food trucks, safe and free trick or treating, live entertainment, and much more.

Ghostbusters in Concert, October 27, 7:00 p.m., Grand Theater, Grand Sierra Resort, 2550 E. Second St., Reno, NV

Watch the classic film like never before with the score performed live by the Reno Phil Orchestra conducted by Peter M. Bernstein, son of Academy Award-winning composer and an orchestrator for the film.

Trunk or Treat at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, October 27, 4:00 p.m., St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1070 W. Plumb Ln., Reno, NV

Kids are invited to come in costume and trick or treat from decorated trunk to trunk outside in the church parking lot. People at each trunk will hand out the candy.

Trick or Treat at Red Hawk Golf and Resort, October 27, 4:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m., Red Hawk Golf Course, 6600 N. Wingfield Pkwy, Sparks, NV

Join us for some free family fun. We will have local vendors passing out free candy, a pumpkin patch with pumpkin painting and a costume contest.

Carson City BOOnanza, October 27, 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Mills Park, 1111 E. Williams St., Carson City, NV

Come out for this safe and family fun trick-or-treating event at Mills Park in Carson City. Over 50 local businesses and organizations will decorate spooky booths and pass out candy. There will be food vendors and the Mills Park Train will be in operation during the event. Suggested donation is a non-perishable food item.

Trunk or Treat at Sparks United Methodist Church, October 28, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sparks, United Methodist Church, 1231 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV

Admission is free to the Sparks United Methodist Church trunk or treat. Event will be held outdoors in the Happy Days parking lot with the pumpkin patch.

Moms Club Reno Sparks Trunk-Or-Treat, October 28, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Ferrari Farms, 4701 Mill St., Reno, NV 8950

Friday, October 28, 2022, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each decorated vehicle will be handing out treats and at the end of the line you can get some information about what we are all about. Trunk-or-treat is free, however, if you would like to enter Ferrari Farms, you must pay their fees. At Ferrari Farms, 4701 Mill St. in Reno.

43rd Annual Freaker’s Ball at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, October 29, Bally’s Lake Tahoe, 55 Highway 50, Stateline, NV.

Tickets to this event get 21+ adults into two different venues at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. There will be $10,000 in cash and prizes, costume contest, go-go dancers, music from DJs, drink specials all night long. There are two tickets available – one for admission to Blu only and the other for admission to both Opal and Blu. Visit the website to purchase tickets online.

Creeper’s Ball at the Crystal Bay Club, North Lake Tahoe, October 29, The Crystal Bay Club, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay, NV.

This Halloween bash features “Tainted Love” in the Crown Room. Online tickets are $25 plus fees. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.

Halloween Bar Crawl, October 29, 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Antonio’s Pizzeria, 95 N. Sierra St, Reno, NV

The crawl starts at Antonio’s Pizzeria, 95 N. Sierra St. in Reno, and continues to other venues throughout downtown Reno. The $25 tickets include two free drinks, deals at five venues, a $1000 costume contest and access to an exclusive afterparty in downtown Reno.

Wolf Pack Football, October 29, 7:30 p.m., San Jose, CA

The Pack plays the San Jose State Spartans in an away game in San Jose, CA. Go Pack!

Nevada Day Celebration in Carson City, October 29, All Day, Main Street, Carson City, NV

Enjoy the Nevada Day Parade down Main Street along with numerous other events and activities to celebrate Nevada statehood. Enjoy the single jack rock drilling contest, Nevada Day chili feed, hot air balloon launch, beard contest and lots more.

The Discovery Museum’s 11th Annual Trick or Treat, October 29, 10:00 a.m. – Noon (Members Only) Noon – 6:00 p.m. (General Admission), Discovery Museum, 490 S. Center St., Reno, NV

Visit the Discovery Museum in costume and trick or treat from gallery to gallery. (For the safety of all museum visitors, no costumes with weapons of any kind are allowed.) There will be spooky decorations and delicious treats for all the friendly or scary ghosts, ghouls and goblins who dare to attend. Advance tickets encouraged but not required. The cost is $3 for member children and $2 for adults, $4 for non-member kids and $3 for adults. Members only will have exclusive entry from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Everyone else gets in from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

This Halloween Trick or Treat event participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Several the trick-or-treat stations will offer non-food items for kids with food allergies, as well as other children for whom candy is not an option.

Trunk or Treat at Hope Community, October 30, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Cyan Park, 2121 Long Meadow Drive, Reno, NV

It is that time of year when we do our Trunk-or-Treat for the community. Cars will be decorated and themed out with fun activities for families the night of the event.

Spooktacular Family Day at the Village at Rancharrah, October 30, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 7100 Rancharrah Pkwy., Reno, NV

We are scaring up a fun time with Halloween crafts for the little ones, a bounce house, and trick-or-treating around The Village. We will also have live music, a pop-up market of artisan makers, and more, so bring the whole family for an enjoyable time. The event is free, but you are asked to RSVP online.

HOWL-oween – Safe Trick or Treating at Nevada Humane Society, October 31, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Ln., Reno, NV

Volunteers will be dressed up in their spooky costumes and stationed next to their vehicles (which will also be decked out for Halloween) in our parking lot. Each vehicle’s trunk will be popped and full of candy. We want to give kiddos in the community an opportunity to dress up, show off their costumes and safely experience trick-or-treating with their families.

Trunk or Treat CARnival at the National Automobile Museum, October 31, 3:00 p.m.– 6:30 p.m., 10 S. Lake St., Reno, NV

Join us for a fun, all-new event on Halloween. We have reimagined our annual Halloween event and added a CARnival theme. All new games, candy stations, live entertainment, prizes, and surprises. It is going to be a night of ghoulish fun. We hope to see you here in your best costumes. We will also be holding a canned food drive. Admission for this spooky event is $3 per person, free to seniors 62+ and kids 3 and under. Purchas tickets at the door.

Hauntober Halloween Parade, October 31, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Main Street, Virginia City, NV

Come march the streets of Virginia City in your best Halloween garb and be prepared to be scared. Open to kids, adults, and even pets. Stick around for safe trick-or-treating after the parade at the many shops along the boardwalk.

