City hosts free neighborhood clean-ups

The City of Reno this month hosts a series of neighborhood cleanup days with free access to dumpsters and an opportunity to dispose of hazardous and e-waste. The first is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 8.

The city will have dumpster bins at four locations each on a separate date in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5.

At events where dumpster bins are present, accepted items include large trash and debris, grass clippings, and tree and hedge trimmings. Bicycles will also be accepted, but will be donated instead of junked.

The Ward 2 clean-up date will not have trash dumpsters. Instead, it will be a hazardous and e-waste disposal event. That includes electronics, paint, oil or other similar items. No other trash or yard debris will be accepted.

The city is also inviting people to volunteer to assist at the events. Volunteer links for each date are included in the details below.

Details:

Ward 3 – sign up to volunteer Saturday, Oct. 8 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or when bins are full) Vaughn Middle School – 1200 Bresson Ave., Reno, Nev. 89502 Dumpster bins only



Ward 1 – sign up to volunteer Saturday, Oct. 15 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or when bins are full) Swope Middle School – 901 Keele Dr., Reno, Nev. 89509 Dumpster bins only



Ward 2- sign up to volunteer Sunday, Oct. 16 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or when bins are full) Huffaker Elementary School – 980 Wheatland Road, Reno, Nev. 89511 Hazardous and e-waste only (no dumpster bins)



Ward 5 – sign up to volunteer Saturday, Oct. 22 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or when bins are full) Clayton Middle School – 1295 Wyoming Ave. in Reno, Nev. 89503 Dumpster bins only



Source: City of Reno