City Council selects four finalists for Ward 3 council position

The Reno City Council today selected four finalists to replace Oscar Delgado, who left the council effective early this month.

Most commenters attending today’s council meeting spoke in support of Lily Baran becoming the next Ward 3 council member.

Baran is an advocate for the homeless and people of color. She also works for the ACLU of Nevada.

“She has worked tirelessly for every single person in this city,” said Jake Maynard during public comment. “She not only has the regular government qualifications, but has an incredibly positive and far-reaching impact at large, in Ward 3 especially, and beyond. She’s brought many people hope.”

One candidate, Mike Trudeau, who applied for the position decided to drop out of the position to support other candidates.

“I’ve heard so much good stuff about different applicants that my desire to serve was simply to allow the city to make a temporary appointment to fill the position,” he said. “I don’t think that’s necessary now because you have plenty of qualified applicants.”

City Clerk Mikki Huntsman said more than four hours of voicemails, and more than 90 comments, were left in favor of various applicants. She said the city would normally play the voicemails but would not do so today.

Those comments were largely in favor of Chaz Blackburn and Baran.

Not a single council member voted for Baran, and one – Bonnie Weber – voted for Blackburn.

Instead, Miguel Martinez and Kyle Edgerton received the most votes from the council, followed by Courtney McKimmey and Sean Savoy. All four are now the finalists for the position.

Martinez works at TMCC as a coordinator and holds a masters degree in higher education administration. Edgerton is a self-employed attorney, McKimmey is an officer in the Nevada Army National Guard and works on the Cisco Aguilar for Secretary of State campaign. Savoy works at Renown as a manager of spiritual care.

Public meetings are scheduled for next week for people to meet the applicants:

Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center located at 1301 Valley Rd. in Reno. Webinar Registration. Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center located at 3925 Neil Rd. in Reno. Webinar Registration.

Council member Jenny Brekhus was on a previously scheduled vacation and did not attend the meeting.