BUSINESS: Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio produces top grappler only a few years after opening (video)

Many businesses measure their success by growth and profits – others do it by the fruits of their work.

The Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy of Reno has produced one of the top 16 grapplers in the world. That’s according to Max McGarr, who moved to Reno from the East Coast about five years ago to open the academy.

McGarr trained with Gracie in New York City. Gracie, a relative to the Gracie Jiu Jitsu family of grapplers, was an early mixed martial arts pioneer in the United States. He fought in the early UFC and later in Japan’s Pride MMA competition.

McGarr, in NYC, taught submission grappling, with and without a gi, and MMA at the flagship Renzo Gracie Academy for more than 10 years. He opened up shop in Reno five years ago.

One of his top students is 24-year-old Damon Ramos, who has been studying at the Renzo Gracie Reno school since 2018.

“There hasn’t been a class that he hasn’t shown up to,” McGarr said. “He’s in here three times a day working hard. He’s got the mind of a champion.”

“He taught me a lot of things like mental toughness [and] determination, work ethic and discipline,” Ramos said of McGarr. “It’s a very beautiful art in that way.”

Ramos recently was selected to compete at the ADCC Submission Fighting World Federation world championships in Las Vegas – an international competition. Just getting invited was a big deal, he said.

While he didn’t beat all of his opponents, being selected, Rojas added, was an honor.

“I didn’t win the trials,” Ramos said. “The East Coast, I got second, and the West Coast, I got fourth … because of injury. I lost in the semi-finals. I didn’t do too bad.”

Ramos said he’s preparing for a No-Gi World competition in December.

“That one is still pretty big,” he said.

McGarr agreed.

“I believe he’s going to be the next champion in a few years,” McGarr said. “That’s his goal.”

Learn more: https://www.renzograciereno.com/

Business news briefs

Truckee Meadows Tomorrow welcomes three board members. Kristine Brown-Caliger, JT Stark and Tracey Oliver joined the TMT Board of Directors. Stark is a native northern Nevadan, community advocate and self-proclaimed “data nerd.” Brown-Caliger is the Vice President of Partnerships and Programs at the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce, and Oliver is the executive director of the Sierra Arts Foundation.

Rounds Bakery quietly closes. The long-standing donut and bakery shop has closed. That’s according to Edible Reno-Tahoe. “After 16 years Rounds Bakery has permanently closed their doors in Reno. Anton Novak & Sean Carey purchased Rounds Bakery from the original owner about 11 years ago. Famous for their Not a CroNut CroNut they will be missed by many in the community,” Edible posted on Facebook recently. No further information was made public about the closure.

Washoe County Commissioners are accepting applications for a vacancy on the Washoe County Library Board of Trustees. The library board is appointed by the commissioners and is responsible for governing the operations of Washoe County Library System. The board comprises five at-large members, each appointed for a four-year term. Trustees must be residents of Washoe County and cannot be elected officeholders. Trustees should be aware of the library’s role in the community as a center of information, culture, recreation and lifelong learning. To apply, visit www.washoecounty.us/citizens/board_opportunities.php.