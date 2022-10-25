Artown opens “choose what you pay” pricing for Encore events

Artown this week launched a new “choose what you pay” model for its off-season “Encore” shows at the Pioneer Center. Officials at the nonprofit said the initiative is an effort to expand access to the arts to more people.

The new ticket fee structure is limited – right now only available for Dance Theatre of Harlem on Oct. 30 and Soweto Gospel Choir on Nov. 6, and only for certain ticket tiers. Ticket buyers can get up to two tickets in the lower cost tier ranging from $5 to $20.

Beth Macmillan, Artown’s executive director, said the discounted “choose what you pay” ticketing is something many other arts organizations are doing and a way for locals to continue experiencing the arts beyond the mostly-free July festival.

The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts has partnered with Artown on the initiative.

Choose-What-You-Pay tickets for Artown’s Encore shows are available for purchase online through the Pioneer, and transaction fees will still apply. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Pioneer Center box Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with little or no service charges.

Tickets are online here.