Addiction treatment facility needs more resources to meet community demands

One of the Reno area’s few substance use, and gambling, addiction treatment facilities is the Bristlecone Recovery Center. The nonprofit is named after bristlecone pine, a tree found in Nevada, Utah and California.

The center uses this analogy: This remarkable tree can fully regenerate itself, even on the brink of death. Just like the Bristlecone Pine, the people who seek help at our facility for addiction, gambling, and mental health issues have experienced negative environments, weathered many storms and come dangerously close to death.

On today’s show we talk with Peter Ott. He is the executive director of the center and he speaks candidly about the realities of addiction in the Reno area. He also discusses his hopes for the future of the community.

Learn more about Bristlecone at https://www.bristleconereno.com/.

Thank you for listening to the show on KWNK Community Radio at 97.7 FM and on your favorite podcast player.

Subscribe and listen to the show here: https://thisisreno.buzzsprout.com

You might also be interested in Corrected: Historic Catholic Church bell on flood project property to be returned to former site in Yerington