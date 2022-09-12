Submissions open now for Dolan Class Project (sponsored)

Dolan Auto Group awarding a share of $100,000 to 15 classrooms and one lucky school

School is back in session, and the Dolan Class Project is returning in full force – this year both individual classrooms and entire schools are invited to participate. As part of the annual initiative, Dolan Auto Group will be awarding a share of $100,000 to 15 deserving local classrooms and one lucky school.

“Watching the incredible educators and students in our region come together to showcase their creativity and dream up ways to better our community is one of the highlights of our year,” said Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Auto Group. “It’s more important than ever to support education, and we are honored to announce the return of Dolan Class Project and expand submissions to both individual classrooms and entire schools.”

A total of 15 classrooms will receive $5,000 each, and one deserving school will receive $25,000. Classes and/or schools can submit a short video (1-2 minutes) providing an overview of a student-centered community project, as well as an explanation of how the funds will be used to improve their classroom, school or student’s learning experience. Submissions open on Sept. 6 at 12 a.m. and run through Sept. 30 until 11:59 p.m.

View the video submissions for schools and classrooms on the Dolan Auto Group website HERE. The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite school and classroom between Oct. 3-17. Winners will be announced on Oct. 19.

For more information on submission guidelines and to submit your school or classroom, visit the Dolan Class Project page.

About Dolan Auto Group

Dolan Auto Group – offering northern Nevada’s finest selection of new cars – as well as the largest inventory of pre-owned vehicles in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and now Fernley. As one of the leading families of automotive dealerships in the state, Dolan Auto Group has been family-owned and-operated for nearly four decades, consisting of Dolan Mazda, Dolan Kia, Dolan Lexus, Dolan Dodge RAM, Dolan Fernley Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM and Dolan Toyota, northern Nevada’s largest volume Toyota dealer.

