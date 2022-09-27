Reno named a Bee City USA

Reno has been officially recognized as a Bee City USA, a designation reserved for communities committed to sustaining pollinators, such as bees. City officials on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m will unveil a “Biggest Little Bee City” sign at City Plaza during a press conference and community event.

Reno is one of 166 Bee City USA city affiliates across 45 states. Carson City became the first city affiliate in Nevada in 2018, and Truckee Meadows Community College became one of 314 Bee City Campuses in February of this year.

Reno’s bee culture was already strong before the designation. The Bee Friendly group’s “pollinator posse” has been educating residents on bees for the past two years.

Bee cities and campuses must apply to earn the designation and demonstrate a commitment to sustaining pollinators – bees, butterflies and other birds and insects – by providing healthy habitat with native plants and minimal pesticides.

The city was also required to form a Bee City USA committee to advocate for pollinators and adopt a resolution, which it did in April of this year. As part of the resolution, the city’s parks and recreation department will support native habitat and integrated pest management efforts in the city to support the bee population.

An annual celebration or educational event was also included in the resolution, “to showcase Reno’s commitment to raising awareness of pollinator conservation and expanding pollinator health and habitat.”

More information is online at ​​https://biggestlittlebeecity.org/. Learn more about sustaining pollinators in this story from 2018’s National Pollinator Week.

Learn more about Bee Friendly and supporting pollinators in the video below: