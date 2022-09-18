PODCAST: What Reno can learn from the Netherlands 

Members of the Dutch Cycling Embassy speaking at Craft Wine & Beer. Image: Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO, Sept. 12, 2022.

The Dutch Cycling Embassy came to Reno this past week. They were here to discuss how the Netherlands became bike centric and to help the Biggest Little City’s cycling efforts. The Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance helped organize the Embassy’s visit.

For this podcast episode, we spoke with people who attended the Think Bike workshops, as well as members of the cycling embassy, including Margot Daris and Dick Vanveen.



The group hosted a discussion at Craft where they played the “Together We Cycle” documentary about how the Netherlands became the country with the highest use of bicycles in the world.

David Grife with the Nevada Department Transportation and Scott Gibson with the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission both give their perspectives on the visit from the Dutch team.

Listen below