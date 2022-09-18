PODCAST: What Reno can learn from the Netherlands 

The Dutch Cycling Embassy came to Reno this past week. They were here to discuss how the Netherlands became bike centric and to help the Biggest Little City’s cycling efforts. The Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance helped organize the Embassy’s visit.
For this podcast episode, we spoke with people who attended the Think Bike workshops, as well as members of the cycling embassy, including Margot Daris and Dick Vanveen.
The group hosted a discussion at Craft where they played the “Together We Cycle” documentary about how the Netherlands became the country with the highest use of bicycles in the world.
David Grife with the Nevada Department Transportation and Scott Gibson with the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission both give their perspectives on the visit from the Dutch team.
Listen below
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. In addition to managing This Is Reno, he holds a part-time appointment for the Mineral County University of Nevada Extension office.
You must be logged in to post a comment.