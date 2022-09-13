PHOTOS: Those crazy camels in Virginia City

Photos by Cesar Lopez

If you missed them this year, you’ll just have to wait until 2023 for the 44th annual International Camel & Ostrich Races in Virginia City.

This wild and crazy event is exactly as it sounds: people hop on the backs of camels and ostriches and see who can cross the finish line first. And it’s a natural fit for Virginia City, home to Nevada’s Comstock Lode, Mark Twain and a slew of other crazy events that set it apart.

This Is Reno photographer Cesar Lopez headed up Geiger Grade over the weekend and shares this gallery of photos from the event.