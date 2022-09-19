Home > Events > PHOTOS: Fiesta on Wells returns
Events

PHOTOS: Fiesta on Wells returns

By Bob Conrad
Fiesta on Wells 2022. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

Fiesta on Wells, the long-running event on Wells Avenue that helps to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, returned over the weekend.

More than a decade ago business owners along Wells Avenue came together the launch the event celebrating the many cultures that come together within the corridor through businesses and residents. The event draws many Latino nationalities: Guatemalan, Mexican, Dominican, Puerto Rican and more. American-born Latinos also comprised many who attended. 

This year Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, both of whom have Latina heritage, along with Gov. Steve Sisolak attended the event.

Check out photos from this year’s event in the gallery below.

