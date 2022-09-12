PHOTOS: Asian Community Development Council opens office in Reno

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) on Friday held a ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Reno celebrating the grand opening of the statewide organization’s office space in Reno.

The event was attended by state and local officials and representatives of the governor’s office and senators’ offices. Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak cut the ribbon to officially open the office.

Performers from the Little Swan Dancers entertained those who came for the opening with traditional Asian dances.

ACDC had a physical presence in Reno, but closed the office during the early days of the pandemic. Officials said the new office space is larger, allowing for more room for community events and services such as voter registration.

Officially chartered in 2015, ACDC is based primarily in Las Vegas and focused on connecting the Asian and Pacific Islander communities with basic services that affect the growing API population in Nevada.

The council’s stated mission is to “improve the general well-being and education of Asian, Pacific Islander, and other ethnic communities in Nevada.” It does this through programs and services such as voter registration, citizen application assistance, health education, translation services and other community-building programs.

The group has now assisted more than 35,000 Asian citizens register to vote in the last five years according to president/founder Vida Lin.

The group also runs a successful “culturally sensitive food pantry” which has distributed more than 750,000 pounds of food to over 19,000 individuals, according to Lin.

The new office is located at 170 S. Virginia Street across from the Chase Bank building and is open to the public.

Information and contact info for the Council is available on their website at https://acdcnv.org/