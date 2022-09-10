Home > Entertainment > PHOTOS: Artists take over convention center for first international art show
Entertainment

PHOTOS: Artists take over convention center for first international art show

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

Reno’s first international art show is underway at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Dozens of artists are showing their work, including sculpture, live music, interactive media, painting and photography. The event continues through tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Visit the website for a schedule of events.

Photos by Bob Conrad

Related Stories

The Brewery Arts Center to offer a six-week sculpture workshop (sponsored)

Deadline extended for The Art of Innovation community campaign (sponsored)

INOVA invites artists to submit work for community campaign (sponsored)

New Sculptures Added to Reno Playa Art Project Downtown

Interbike Highlights the Newest Additions in the Cycling World

RSCVA Approves Upgrades to Convention Center, Appoints Board Officers

%d bloggers like this: