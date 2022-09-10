PHOTOS: Artists take over convention center for first international art show

Reno’s first international art show is underway at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Dozens of artists are showing their work, including sculpture, live music, interactive media, painting and photography. The event continues through tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Visit the website for a schedule of events.
Photos by Bob Conrad
