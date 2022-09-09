Pachuquísmo: A show like no other (sponsored)

If you’re looking for a show like no other, “Pachuquísmo” is it. Uber-talented dancers bust zapateado and tap moves, a live band powers out Veracruz folk and jazz music, artists use the spoken word and show video clips, all to tell a true, compelling story of the past.

Get tickets now for this one-of-a-kind experience—live under the stars at Bartley Ranch on Thurs, Sept 15. More information and tickets are available at performingartsseries.com/Pachuquismo2022.html

In this compelling and award-winning production, creator-choreographer-director Vanessa Sanchez and the all-female cast of La Mezcla employ dance, music, spoken word, video and percussive dialogue to recount a pivotal part of Chicanx history: the Pachuca Era, punctuated by the 1943 Zoot Suit Riots in Los Angeles.

In a twist, the show focuses on the female, rather than male, experience of pachuquísmo. This 1940’s Mexican American counterculture in the United States, associated with zoot suit fashion, jazz and swing music, emerged during a time when this marginalized community was fighting for rights and equality in the States.

In portraying the not-often-told history of the Pachucas, “Pachuquísmo” highlights and juxtaposes the duality of their culture through live music and dance. Zapateado and Veracruz state folk music symbolize the Mexican heritage of these protesting women while jazz music and tap dance represent their American experience. The result is impactful.

Thurs, Sept 15, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins Amphitheater, Bartley Ranch

6000 Bartley Ranch Road

Tickets: $16 to $36

Other events around Pachuquísmo

Pre-performance celebration:

Starting at 6 p.m. with lowriders on display, music and food & beverages from La Favorita, Pelon Micheladas and Rin Tin Taps.

Free lecture with Vanessa Sanchez:

Intersectionality of Dance, History and Culture

Tues, Sept 13 from 12-1:15 p.m.

Hall Recital Hall, University Arts Building,

University of Nevada, Reno

Learn about the history of the Pachucas during this dynamic lecture with La Mezcla Creator-Director-Choreographer, Vanessa Sanchez. Vanessa will discuss the history of the dance forms La Mezcla brings together, the intersectionality of their lineages and rhythmic traditions, and the guiding intention and cultural context that La Mezcla explores through dance, music and performance.

