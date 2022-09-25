More than 580 volunteers helped clean up the Truckee River this weekend

Nearly 600 volunteers helped clean up the Truckee River this weekend. The effort was part of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’s annual event.

Volunteers worked at 21 sites from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. They removed invasive weeds, cleaned up illegal dump sites and stenciled storm drains.

“Ensuring this litter, green waste and other potentially hazardous items get disposed of properly not only creates a more beautiful community, but a safer and healthier one as well,” KTMB’s spokesperson said. “This important effort helps protect our water quality by removing trash and hazardous waste from our river and surrounding tributaries while also mitigating fire risk.”

The effort resulted 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of invasive weeds removed from the river. Volunteers also helped spread 120 yards of mulch, plant 28 and wrap 20 trees for protection from beavers.

“Once again the Truckee River Cleanup provided our community a reason to band together and deliver a successful event. We are very grateful to our many funders and municipal partners who made this cleanup financially possible and want to extend a hearty thank you to the hundreds of volunteers who gave up a little bit of their Saturday to make today’s Truckee River Cleanup a huge success,” said Mark Cameron, KTMB’s executive director.

