Help wanted: City starts recruitment process for new police chief

The process to hire a new chief for the Reno Police Department kicked off this week, according to City of Reno officials. The new chief will replace Jason Soto, who announced his retirement in April.

Search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates is leading the effort to hire Soto’s replacement.

The proposed base salary for the new chief is more than $208,000, with a maximum of just over $260,000. The proposed pay range is the result of a compensation study the city completed following Soto’s announcement.

City Manager Doug Thornley said the new chief will be responsible for “[making] a difference in a growing, diverse community. To lead these efforts, we are looking for a Chief of Police who is a model of policing excellence. Someone who’s forward-thinking, solution-orientated, and most importantly, committed to community policing.”

Some locals, at the Aug. 24 Reno City Council meeting, pushed for the city to hire from within, promoting deputy chief Oliver Miller. They said his qualifications and deep community roots made him qualified for the job.

Miller and any others interested in the job will need to meet the qualifications posted at Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice and apply online at https://www.ralphandersen.com/jobs/chief-of-police-reno-nv/.

The city also wants to make sure candidates who apply are willing to relocate to Reno. They’ve produced a video for interested parties to watch that showcases the region.

Quality of life in the community was concern enough for a recent general manager candidate for Truckee Meadows Water Authority to leave town before the interviews.

Recruitment will remain open through Nov. 11, and interviews will be later in the year.

The community can provide input on qualities they’d like to see in the next police chief through an online survey available in English and Spanish and open through Sept. 30. Community meetings are also planned.

Details on community meetings and the recruitment process are online at https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/city-manager-s-office/chief-of-police-recruitment#!/.