Health district to offer monkeypox vaccine event at Faces NV

People who are at higher risk for contracting the monkeypox virus will be able to get the vaccine at a vaccination event planned for Sept. 13 at Faces NV bar and nightclub. The event will be held from 3-7 p.m.

Washoe County Health District officials this week said they’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to more people than they’d been able to before.

People who are eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine at the event are:

Those who have had direct contact with someone who has monkeypox within the past 14 days, or is a household contact of someone who is known or suspected to have monkeypox.

People who have been notified by the WCHD they are eligible..

Gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary who had multiple or anonymous sex partners within the past 14 days.

People who have had monkeypox or who have symptoms of monkeypox cannot get the vaccine at the event. WCHD officials said they should see a doctor for treatment or testing.

Walk-ins are welcome for the vaccination event, but appointments can be made at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/.

The health district is also hosting a town hall event for Spanish speakers on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 7-8 p.m. The event will be hosted on Facebook Live from the Latinos de Nevada Facebook page.

The 14th case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Washoe County in a man in his 20s. He was not hospitalized.

More information on monkeypox is available at https://www.washoecounty.gov/monkeypox.

Source: WCHD