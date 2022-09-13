Hairspray at The Pioneer Center (sponsored)

Runs September 27 – October 2

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Reno in late September. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play September 27 – October 2, 2022 in Reno, NV at The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

Purchase tickets at www.pioneercenter.com, by calling 775-434-1050 or visit the Pioneer Center Box Office in person at (100 S. Virginia St.). Single ticket prices start at $53 Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable “Nina West” as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!” shared Director Jack O’Brien.

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, “HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because ‘You really Can’t Stop the Beat!’”

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,”

HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” — The New York Times

